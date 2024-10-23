Seruiratu calls for urgent resolution to USP strike

The standoff between the University of the South Pacific and its Staff Association continues into its fourth day without a resolution in sight.

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says this is becoming serious, considering that it’s happening on the eve of the assessment of the children attending USP.

Seruiratu says the stand-off is the result of many months of tension between the organization and its staff, which would have been averted had USP taken the time to listen to its employees’ grievances.

He states that the Staff Association is calling for an investigation into governance issues at USP which primarily sits on the shoulders of the Vice Chancellor as the Head of the institution.

Seruiratu says he finds that the call for the Vice Chancellor to “go on leave” to allow for an investigation to be conducted into the affairs of USP is not unreasonable.

He adds that he finds it rather disconcerting for USP to issue a statement saying that the strike “is over an issue that the management considers to be outside their collective contracts and conditions of employment”.

Seruiratu says this is sad because the USP Management should seek the intervention of the Council if it feels that it is not a position to resolve the issues raised by the striking staff.

After-all, he says it is the Council that is the appointing authority for the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Seruiratu adds that the stand-off must not be allowed to continue, at the expense of the education of our children.

He highlights that the allegations by the staff association are serious and must be investigated.

Seruiratu adds that USP must continue to stand tall in the international arena as a premier organization nurturing and grooming future Pacific Islands and international Leaders.

To continue on that path, he states that USP must be guided by leaders who have the best interest of the Pacific and our people in their hearts.

Seruiratu adds that this is the time for the Fiji government, as the largest single donor to the USP and Member of the USP Council, to come forward and seek to resolve the situation.

This he adds will take decisive leadership.

He states that the government cannot sit back and allow the future of our children and the region to be denigrated.