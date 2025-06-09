Security breach averted at government buildin

[File Photo]

An individual was apprehended by the police at the Government Buildings yesterday after displaying suspicious behaviour within the Office of the Prime Minister.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister says the man entered through the main entrance and was stopped by officers stationed on the ground floor.

He was subsequently escorted out of the premises and referred to the relevant authorities.

The Office confirms that all services continued as normal and no staff or members of the public were affected by the incident.

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It is also urging the public to verify information before drawing conclusions or making assumptions, particularly on matters of public interest.

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