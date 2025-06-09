Seaqaqa pleads for water and power

Two settlements in Seaqaqa, Korolevu and Dradramea are still without access to proper water and electricity.

Residents say they have written to past and current governments asking for boreholes and an extension of the power grid. But nothing has changed.

Moape Ligalevu, a community representative, shared they have only been told their request will be included in the next budget. He said they were tired of waiting.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the ministry would now review the matter with Energy Fiji Limited.

He states funds for such projects may already be in the current budget.

“There is quite a bit of funding in this budget to do a lot of boreholes around the country, and I’m sure yours will be accommodated.”

In another area, farmers in Raukanace, Tabia, state the poor condition of cane access roads and bridges is making it hard to transport cane this season.

