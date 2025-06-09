Samulala earns PhD at 76, calls for cultural revival

At 76 years old, Iliesa Samulala has never allowed age to limit his ambitions.

Encouraged to pursue his passion, he has long believed that everything happens in its own time — and that opportunity has no age limit, only the courage to act.

That belief led him to make history this December as the only Fijian to graduate with a PhD in Philosophy from Christ University of the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

Driven by a desire to serve despite life’s challenges, his academic journey became more than a personal achievement — it became a mission.

“So we need to look at the advantages and the pitfalls, balance it out, so that we can do it comfortably. If we’re turning back, it’s adapting to the change of life. Practice could be seen in the advantages and the pitfalls.”

His research explored the intersection of culture, church, family and technology — examining what these shifts mean for indigenous identity and wellbeing.

It is a call to action to revive language, strengthen families, restore meaningful church leadership, and find balance in an increasingly digital world.

He warns that when young people no longer find comfort within their homes or communities, they seek belonging elsewhere — often at great cost.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.