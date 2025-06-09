Safer shelter for Buretu villagers completed

Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management

Villagers of Buretu in Tailevu will no longer need to travel to nearby communities for shelter during disasters following the completion of their new community evacuation centre.

The upgraded Buretu Community Hall and Evacuation Centre was commissioned by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

The $220,000 government-funded project involved retrofitting the existing hall, improving sanitation, and strengthening the structure to meet disaster safety standards.

“The success of projects like this depends on the continued partnership between the Government, community leaders, and the people themselves. Development can only be sustained when we all take responsibility for protecting and maintaining what we have been given.”

Ditoka says the facility will serve as both a safe haven during cyclones and floods and a centre for community

