Sabha reminds people of responsible flower dispersal

[File Photo]

The Suva City Council has granted approval for the traditional flower dispersal (Ganga Pooja) following the Ram Naumi celebration today, after 12:00 PM.

However the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is urging all Sanatan followers to observe strict guidelines when performing the rituals at sea.

National Secretary Pundit Krishneel Tiwari says people should strictly avoid the disposal of plastic or nondegradable materials into the sea.

Article continues after advertisement

This he says can be disposed in the bins provided near the sea side.

Tiwari is also reminding Sanatan followers to ensure that only natural, biodegradable items are used during the ritual.

To ensure the smooth and safe conduct of this sacred tradition, Tiwari says there will be police patrols at designated coastal areas to assist and safeguard all devotees.

For the Northern and Western Divisions, Tiwari says while local approvals may vary, all branches and devotees are kindly requested to follow the same environmental and safety precautions.

He stresses that it is important to celebrate Ram Naumi with devotion, discipline, and dignity, keeping in mind our responsibility to protect nature as part of our dharma duty.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.