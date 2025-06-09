Ruling sparks new hope for island countries

The Pacific Islands Forum says the ICJ advisory opinion is a major win in the fight against climate change.

Forum leaders state the ruling opens a new legal path to protect the region’s people, land, and ocean.

PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa said the opinion backs the Pacific’s push for justice.

He states it supports their 2050 Strategy and confirms their stance on maritime zones set out in past declarations.

“This opinion reflects the enduring call by Forum leaders and Pacific peoples that climate change is not just an environmental issue but a matter of international justice, human rights, and intergenerational equity.”

Leaders will now look at ways to build the ICJ’s views into their climate policies when they meet at the 54th Forum Leaders’ Meeting.

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener said the ruling gives legal strength to climate action. He thanked youth activists for helping push the case forward.

“The advisory opinion strengthens the legal foundations for future action. It affirms that international law can be a tool for equality, dignity, and survival for climate justice not just in the Pacific, but for all humanity.”

He said the next step was for countries to meet the 2035 goals, stick to the 1.5-degree target, and move away from fossil fuels.

