Flying Fijians confirm squad to face Scotland

[Source: File]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have unveiled their 23‑member squad to take on Scotland, with head coach Senirusi Seruvakula naming a powerful lineup that blends experience, athleticism, and flair.

Leading the side is Tevita Ikanivere, who captains from hooker, supported by props Eroni Mawi and Mesake Doge in a formidable front row. The second row features Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua, while the back row combines strength and mobility through Pita Gus Sowakula, Lekima Tagitagivalu, and Elia Canakaivata.

In the halves, Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz will direct play, backed by a dynamic backline of Jiuta Wainiqolo, Josua Tuisova, debutant Virimi Vakatawa, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Isaiah Armstrong Ravula at fullback.

The bench offers depth and impact, with Samuel Matavesi, Livai Natave, Peni Ravai, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Sam Wye, expected debutant Isikeli Rabitu, and Salesi Rayasi ready to step in.

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Kick‑off is set at 1.10am on Sunday morning, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.