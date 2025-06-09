Restaurants fail food safety inspections

[file photo]

Nearly half of the 111 restaurants checked in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa operate without a valid health licence.

More than 80 percent do not display food trading certificates, and many show signs of pest problems.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali states these findings from the Consumer Council reveal serious failures in food safety enforcement.

He reitarated the need for strong and coordinated enforcement efforts.



Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali

“And public that has been complaining, which was long maybe at times not heard of, those public complaints are now being escalated, are being verified and are being acted upon.”

Over 130 joint inspections by the National Food Safety Taskforce have led to business closures, warnings, and more public complaints.

Ali said the goal was to create a system that protects consumers and supports responsible businesses.

The Taskforce brings together health, agriculture, trade, local government, the Consumer Council and municipal councils under one enforcement mandate.

