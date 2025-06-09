Repairs begin on the Waidamudamu Bridge

Repairs have commenced on the Waidamudamu wooden bridge along Korotari Road in Labasa, following a fire incident earlier this month in which the structure was deliberately set alight.

The damaged deck has been removed, and the bridge remains closed to all traffic, affecting residents and road users in the area.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that full deck replacement works are now underway.

The public is advised to continue using alternative routes via Nakorotari Crossing towards Waikisi and Siberia Road, or via Vunimoli Feeder Road towards Waidamudamu Road, until the repairs are completed and the bridge is fully reopened.

Meanwhile the Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has confirmed to FBC News that they are awaiting fire report as the investigation continues.

