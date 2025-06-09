Remand centers face overcrowding and health crisis

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The remand centers are unable to provide sufficient healthcare and mental health services due to overcrowding.

Apart from this, the remand centers also lack resources to provide proper accommodation and food; there is violence and self-harm, contamination, and issues around coordination due to overcrowding.

This was highlighted today during a meeting between Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Sevuloni Naucukidi, Permanent Secretary for Justice, Selina Kuruleca, Chief Magistrate, Josaia Ratumaitavuki, Director Operations, SSP Wate Vocevoce, and St Giles Hospital Superintendent, Dr Kiran Gaikwad, to discuss pertinent issues relating to the persistent overcrowding situations in the remand facilities.

The Suva Remand Center can accommodate an average of 283 inmates, but this center is 41.5% over its approved capacity of 200.

The Lautoka Remand Center is holding 193 people, and it is 10.3% over its approved capacity of 175 while the Labasa Corrections Center is the most severely overcrowded.

It houses 73 inmates, a shocking 508% over its approved capacity of 12.

Acting FCS Commissioner Naucukidi has called for courts to provide clear information, including medical records, for all prisoners.

He says this request stems from the discovery of pre-existing conditions like HIV, tuberculosis, and other chronic diseases in inmates upon their admission.

In response, Chief Magistrate Josaia Ratumaitavuki acknowledged the issue, stating that the courts will work to reduce the burden on correctional facilities.

Key recommendations that emerged out of the meeting include the need to provide conducive facilities, sharing of information, alternative sentencing options, interfacing the roles of FCS, Judiciary, and Police to determine ease of handling cases, and a working group to address security gaps while the remandees are en-route from the court to the correctional facilities.

