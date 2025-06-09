Relative identifies nightclub assault victim

A relative of the victim of an alleged assault outside a Suva nightclub has come forward, and the victim has now been positively identified by his sister.

Police earlier appealed for assistance to identify the man, who was found with no form of identification after the incident.

The victim, an iTaukei male believed to be in his early 30s, remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Police confirm that two suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.