[Source: Supplied]

The Land Transport Authority is urging all road users to exercise greater caution and responsibility following the tragic deaths of two individuals in their 60s in separate road incidents in the Western Division.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa said the incidents are a painful reminder of the urgency with which road users must re-evaluate their choices behind the wheel.

Rokosawa stressed the ongoing concern that despite countless awareness efforts and public safety messages, some drivers continued to disregard the basic principles of road safety.

Article continues after advertisement

He says speeding and engaging in reckless driving behaviors must stop.

The CEO adds that in both cases, in Lautoka and Rakiraki, preliminary police investigations indicate that inadequate steering control was a contributing factor.

He says these incidents are not isolated, as there have been other serious road accidents resulting in passenger hospitalizations, including children.

The Authority is encouraging passengers and pedestrians to play their part in fostering safer roads by speaking up against unsafe driving, using designated crossing points, and remaining alert in traffic environments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.