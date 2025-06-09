Rarawai Mill recovery gains momentum

[file photo]

Restoration work at the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Rarawai Mill is advancing steadily, with key mechanical, electrical, and control system repairs now well underway.

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh says that following a major fire earlier this year, the FSC rolled out a detailed rehabilitation plan designed not only to restore operations but also to improve efficiency and safety.

He adds that as of October, mechanical and civil works are 50 percent complete, electrical works 36 percent, and instrumentation 33 percent, with factory trials expected in late November.

Singh states that while remaining infrastructure upgrades, including roofing and standby diesel generators, will continue until May 2026, these will not delay the restart of crushing operations scheduled for early December.

FSC continues to navigate procurement and shipping challenges for imported components, ensuring all work adheres to strict quality and safety standards.

Singh says the rehabilitation is essential for sustaining national milling capacity and safeguarding the livelihoods of sugarcane farmers across Fiji.

He states that final cost assessments remain pending as insurers and technical teams complete evaluations.

