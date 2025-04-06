Ram Naumi celebrations bring joy and peace to Labasa

Across Fiji today, vibrant celebrations marked the birth of Lord Rama, drawing thousands of Hindu devotees together.

In Labasa, the spirit was truly alive as members of the Bulileka Mahila Mandal hosted a beautiful program filled with traditional dances, uplifting music, and the sharing of delicious food.

President Ramesh Bihari says this joyous event is part of a week-long commemoration of Lord Rama’s birth in the Hindu calendar and a day of pure joy and happiness for everyone involved.

She says that Ram Naumi, which is celebrated for around eight days, signifies the importance of peace and unity among individuals, families, and communities.

“Today it was the Ram Naumi festival, Ram Naumi Utsav, that is celebrated every year in April because of our God’s birthday, and we were celebrating for seven days; today is the final day, the eighth day, because it’s not only us, it’s God’s message. It’s our God’s message to come and, for our sake, make our soul happy for the time when we are not here, then our children’s future. In the future, our children will take the same things because they will learn from us.”

Bulileka resident Anjala Prasad says the day is filled with blessings, marking a new beginning filled with growth and prosperity.

“Our scriptures say that when our Lord is born and the environment becomes like this and it is quiet and it is very cool and it’s very like this happiness all around and we all get together. It’s not only the Hindus; we invite everybody, anyone, you know, they can come, and they unite, and they come and celebrate with us so that, you know, there is happiness and there is peace and harmony everywhere.”

Across the Northern Division, the community spirit remains strong as Ram Naumi celebrations continue into the night.

Tonight marks the final chapter of a week filled with dedicated prayers and devotion, all in honor of the birth of Lord Rama.

