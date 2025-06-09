Radrodro stresses institutions’ duty to maintain teaching standards

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [right] and Opposition MP Hem Chand [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says that the Higher Education Commission Fiji monitors institutions based on the specific functions outlined in the HEC Act.

Radrodro adds that monitoring teaching hours is handled by each institution’s internal policies.

While responding to a question from the Opposition bench, Radrodro stated that the Commission’s role is to ensure these policies are effectively implemented and that institutions maintain compliance with the Act.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister emphasized that the HECF ensures quality standards, accredited programs, qualified staff, internal monitoring, and investigates any verified breaches.

“The Higher Education Commission Fiji has the authority to investigate and take appropriate action under its regulatory framework. The responsibility for ensuring prescribed teaching hours are met lies primarily with the institutions themselves, under the oversight of their internal quality assurance and governance systems.”

Opposition MP Hem Chand questioned the Minister on what actions would be taken if an institution fails to meet education standards.

“My question is, what happens if an institution fails to meet the Higher Education Commission Fiji’s standards?”

In response, Radrodro says that any institution failing to meet the required standards will face appropriate action.

Radrodro also reiterated that ensuring prescribed teaching hours is primarily the responsibility of the institutions, overseen by their governance and internal quality assurance systems.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.