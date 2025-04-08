Rabuka welcomes Denmark’s Non-Resident Ambassador

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka received a courtesy call from the newly accredited Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark Ingrid Dahl-Madsen yesterday.

Rabuka congratulated Ambassador Dahl-Madsen on her new role, and conveyed Fiji’s strong commitment to further strengthening its relations with the Kingdom of Denmark.

During the meeting, the PM reflected on the development of Fiji-Denmark relations, particularly following the historic visit by Queen Mary, to Fiji in 2023.

The Prime Minister says the Queen’s visit further solidified Fiji and Denmark’s bilateral relationship and laid the foundation for deeper cooperation, especially through joint engagements with the European Union in areas such as climate change, trade, agriculture, governance, peace and security, human rights, and UN peacekeeping.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the two nations’ diplomatic relations and welcomed greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Fiji and Denmark have shared 26 years of diplomatic relations.

