Rabuka urges end to tokenism in women’s leadership

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka wants the contributions made by women to be recognized as vital part of the Pacific’s development.

The Prime Minister made this call during the opening of the Pacific Technical Cooperation Session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women today.

He says women should not be placed in leadership roles merely for symbolic purposes or tokenism.

Article continues after advertisement

While acknowledging the progress made in gender equality, Rabuka stresses that Pacific Island nations still face deeply ingrained cultural and societal barriers that hinder women’s full participation in leadership roles.

Rabuka is calling for genuine empowerment, where women’s voices are not only heard but their leadership recognized as essential to future growth.

“Our aim is to elevate and uphold the dignity of women at the highest level of national governance. Putting in women for the sake of mere numbers devalues that noble goal.”

Rabuka states that while women have increasingly excelled in fields traditionally dominated by men, such as engineering, aviation, and construction, there are still substantial hurdles that prevent their full inclusion, especially in politics and decision-making positions.

He says there is a need for stronger, more effective mechanisms to protect and empower women and girls.

Rabuka adds that to address this issue, the government has launched gender-based violence programs and the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

Regional leaders, policymakers, advocates, civil society organizations, and donor partners will take part in CEDAW activities, which will conclude on Friday.

The week-long event features dialogue sessions regarding gender-based violence, climate change, and the involvement of children and youth in these discussions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.