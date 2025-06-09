Rabuka concerned with geostrategic competition in Pacific

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has raised concerns about the growing geostrategic competition in the Blue Pacific region, which he believes is being accelerated by ongoing global conflicts.

Speaking in New Delhi, India, at the 54th Sapru House Lecture, he highlighted that the world is facing economic uncertainty, an issue keenly felt by the widely dispersed Pacific island nations.

Rabuka highlighted that the global rules-based international order is being tested, with multilateralism eroding due to prolonged conflicts and humanitarian crises.

During a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Rabuka stated that the situation in Pacific Island nations is worsened by the “existential threat” of climate change.

“These threaten our ways of life and our very existence in the Blue Pacific. That brings me to what we can do as a Pacific family through the Ocean of Peace concept, which is founded on the Pacific way of dialogue, diplomacy, and consensus. I have always believed in the Pacific approach to security, to stability, and to prosperity. We are stronger when we stand together.”

Rabuka highlighted that his ‘Ocean of Peace Concept’ is a signal that we seek a region in which strategic competition is managed, where stability is the touchstone of regional relationships, and where coercion is kept in check.

“The concept reflects my belief that a united region is a strong region, that when we speak with one voice, our power is magnified. This concept also calls for us to remain committed to peaceful development, because lasting peace across our countries requires a careful balance between national security and sustainable development.”

Rabuka states that achieving true peace requires more than just police or security forces.

He emphasizes that it also depends on building families, communities, and nations on a foundation of harmony, stability, and freedom from want and fear.

He adds that the concept of the “Ocean of Peace” is based on the core principles of Pacific regionalism.

