Rabuka calls for reflection and leadership on Remembrance Day

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addressed Pacific leaders in the First Dialogue on Political Leadership, emphasizing the importance of Remembrance Day and advocating for collective action.

Speaking about the significance of November 11th, Prime Minister Rabuka urged everyone to remember the sacrifices made during World War One.

He encouraged a moment of reflection at 11am today to remember those who gave their lives.

Acknowledging the lasting impact of World War Two and subsequent conflicts, Prime Minister Rabuka paid tribute to those who sacrificed.

He called on leaders to consider actions needed now to prevent large-scale wars from happening again.

Expressing concern for those currently facing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, Rabuka highlighted the need for prayers and strategic planning to prevent similar issues in the Pacific region.

Today’s Pacific Islands Forum sessions will focus on the 2050 Strategy Implementation Plan, discussing how to strategically engage Pacific partnerships for the benefit of the Blue Pacific Region.