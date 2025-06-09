Qiliho says Tudravu was too lenient on officers

The former Commissioner of Police has told the High Court that he had constitutional powers and authority under section 7 of the Police Act to review decisions made by then Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Sitiveni Qiliho testified that he found some of Tudravu’s disciplinary rulings too lenient and believed certain offences were downplayed.

Sitiveni Qiliho is charged with two counts of abuse of office while former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama faces one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official.

It’s alleged that they unlawfully used their powers to terminate two officers in 2021.

Qiliho told the court this afternoon he was unaware of Tudravu’s appointment letter from the Constitutional Offices Commission until it was produced during the trial.

Qiliho said that after returning from study leave in the United Kingdom, he resumed authority as Commissioner, even while in quarantine, where he attended official meetings via Skype.

He argued that he reviewed a disciplinary decision concerning two police officers who had taken pictures of the former Prime Minister’s brother and shared them on Viber groups. Qiliho testified that, since he had already reassumed his position, the decision should have been his to make, not Tudravu’s.

He said upon reviewing the penalties, he determined the officers’ actions amounted to gross misconduct and terminated their employment.

Qiliho told the court that recruits are taught about such matters during basic training, and advice from the Solicitor-General’s Office confirmed he had powers to review the case. He said he was later advised to settle the matter out of court and was prepared to reinstate the officers without discrimination.

During cross-examination, Qiliho denied endorsing the use of Viber for police surveillance work. Asked about his relationship with the former Prime Minister, he said it was professional in most settings.

