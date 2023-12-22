Puna hails 2050 implementation plan as a regional success

Pacific Island countries have united to endorse the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and its implementation plan.

The collaborative effort emphasizes the paramount importance of working together as a collective to transform the long-term vision for the region into a tangible reality.

Pacific Islands Forum’s Secretary General Henry Puna highlights the adoption of the implementation plan as a major achievement.

Despite initial skepticism, he says the dedication of the secretary team and member support paved the way for success.

“The strategy sets out our long term vision for our region and the implementation plan is a roadmap for how we will turn that vision into reality.”

Puna states that the strategy sets forth a comprehensive roadmap comprising about 110 collective actions, shaping the region’s future trajectory.

The SG says the plan not only charts the course for Pacific nations but also dictates how they engage with global partners.

The success of this initiative hinges on a shared commitment to collaboration and unity among the member countries.

Puna stresses the necessity for collective action emphasizing that the vision can only materialize through a unified front.

He also notes that within this cooperative framework, the Pacific Partnership for Prosperity, spearheaded by the Cook Islands stands out as a remarkable initiative.

Aligned with the 2050 implementation plan, Puna adds that it aims to prioritize achievable goals, ensuring early wins for the region.

He adds that PIF’s journey reflects a commitment to forging new ground, setting a precedent for global cooperation in addressing shared challenges.