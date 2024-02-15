Public urged to comply with road rules

The Fiji Police Force is urging Fijians not to show complacency and to comply with the road safety rules.

So far this year, there have been eight road fatalities, and according to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci, a lot of these cases are attributed to drinking and driving, and speeding.

Raikaci says it is concerning to note that, despite heightened advocacy by stakeholders, certain individuals are taking the matter lightly.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you drink, don’t drive, if you drive, don’t drink. That’s a very simple message. Road users, you know how to use the road. Just comply with the road policies, the road rules, and the road regulations. If we strictly comply with all those things, I think road accidents will be reduced.”

Raikaci is calling on the public to act responsibly while on the road.