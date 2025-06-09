PSC launches new program to fix civil service complaints

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is turning public complaints into action, rolling out new training programs aimed at improving government services.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada says the move will directly tackle recurring issues flagged by Fijians and government ministries.

“First we have to establish, you know, those complaints, you know, what areas, you know, that we need to address, and we will devise training programs. If it’s not already available, you know, some training, you know, will be in response to the complaints that are coming up, and we will have those.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rokovada says the PSC is also taking training closer to the people, with plans to decentralize programs beyond Suva.

He says some trainings already online via Zoom, but many still prefer to come to Suva.

He adds that these reforms are supported through a renewed $40 million-a-year, four-year partnership with Australia, focusing on governance, economic growth, and public sector skills. Japan and New Zealand also continue to back PSC efforts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reassured private doctors working under government arrangements that they will be paid.

“It’s not that they won’t be paid — the delay is administrative and for verification, to ensure they are authorized to practice.”

The PSC says the ultimate goal is simple, and that is a stronger, more capable public service delivering better results for all Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.