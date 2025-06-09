PRF calls for a cleaner, more resilient Fiji

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo

As Fiji celebrates 55 years of independence, the Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) is reminding Fijians that the nation’s strength lies in protecting its environment, the land and ocean that define Fiji’s identity.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says a healthy environment is the true foundation of Fiji’s resilience and progress.

“A healthy environment is the foundation of our nation’s resilience and strength. When our land is healthy, our people thrive,”

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji’s story of development must also include how it cares for the environment and those whose livelihoods depend on it.

PRF continues to promote inclusive, people-centred recycling systems, recognising the vital role of Collection Pillars of Recycling — individuals from the informal sector who collect recyclables and contribute to environmental protection.

Through projects such as dignity facilities for collectors at Vunato and Maururu dumpsites, sector-based recycling programs under the Look Beyond Movement, and the Lase Vou initiative within the tourism industry, PRF is showing how waste management can create both social and economic benefits.

“Environmental stewardship and economic growth are not opposing forces. A clean and well-managed environment can drive a green economy, one that uplifts communities and secures Fiji’s future.”

Deo says there is no greater act of patriotism than protecting Fiji’s natural environment.

He adds that a truly resilient Fiji is one where environmental care, social dignity, and national pride go hand in hand.

PRF is calling on all Fijians, businesses, and leaders to reaffirm their commitment to recycling, responsible waste management, and environmental action as acts of patriotism and love for the nation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.