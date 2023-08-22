President receives Ambassador Gowland's credentials

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to the Republic of Fiji, Maximo Gowland, at the State House yesterday.

Ambassador Gowland inspected a 25-member Republic of Fiji Military Forces, guard of honor, before presenting his credentials.

Prior to his appointment, Ambassador Gowland, joined the Argentine Foreign Service in January 1997, following a two-year syllabus at the Argentine Foreign Service Institute (ISEN).

Specifying in Antarctic affairs, he previously worked at the Foreign Ministry’s General Antarctic Directorate between 1997-1999, 2007-2011, and again between 2015-2021. Between 2016 and September 2021, he was National Director for Antarctic Foreign Policy.

During that time, he has attended twelve Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings (ATCMs), as head of the Argentine delegation between 2016 and 2021.

Ambassador Gowland graduated from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) in 1990.