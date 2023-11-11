Police urges safe Diwali celebrations with a message of unity

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force emphasizes safety measures this Diwali celebrations.

Fijians have been urged to secure homes, check for fire hazards and supervise children using firecrackers.

Acting Superintendent of Police Petero Tupici highlights Diwali’s universal message of unity and diversity symbolizing victory over darkness and promoting love, light and happiness.

The Force wishes all Fijians a Happy Diwali, urging cooperation for an incident-free celebration.

Road safety is also emphasized with a plea to discard used firecrackers responsibly and avoid endangering others.