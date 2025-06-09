Police to build warehouses for drug exhibit storage

The Fiji Police Force is moving to establish dedicated warehouses to properly store drug exhibits and other seized materials, as the force confronts record levels of narcotics cases.

When questioned by FBC News on how police are managing the growing volume of drug seizures, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu admitted that some stations still lack proper exhibit storage facilities.

He says many of these police stations were built in the colonial era and no longer meet modern standards for evidence management.

Tudravu states that the proposal to set up divisional warehouses has been taken up by the Ministry to ensure exhibits are securely preserved and protected from tampering.

“Drugs, frozen items, perishable items and other equipments that are seized in terms of our investigation. So we can have it there because the rooms that we have are not but in our new modern police stations that are currently being built, this room for exhibit that is there and I’m happy.”

The initiative comes as authorities continue to seize record quantities of methamphetamine and other illicit substances nationwide.

