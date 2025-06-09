Police target cyber and crime threats

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force is prioritising the digitalisation of the force to strengthen national security and improve operational efficiency.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states that connecting all police stations, community posts, divisional command centres and the National Command Centre is one of the Force’s most urgent needs.

A wider area network, he says, was being developed in partnership with the national telecommunications provider, allowing access to key databases such as HR and forensic systems across the organisation.

“That is one of the biggest and most pressing areas that we need at this point in time because based on that infrastructure that is in place we will have the database that will be having all the information that at now we have some of the units that they have their own but we would like to have like at the police headquarters our HR database we have for the forensic so this connection will connect the whole organisation in regards to our access to the information that are available within the organisation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says the government’s launch of the national security framework reflects strong political will to support police operations, providing resources, capabilities and legislative backing.

Key initiatives include the Ministry of Policing Strategic Plan 2025-2030, the National Cyber Security and Resilience Strategy 2026-2031 and the National Cyber Security Website.

He adds that the Prime Minister’s call for all stakeholders to participate in national security highlights the importance of community involvement in tackling crime and cyber threats.

On community engagement, Tudravu acknowledged past gaps in trust but says the police were already implementing joint operations with the military and other teams.

Operational planning, intelligence analysis, and assessment frameworks are in place, and work will continue once all teams are fully coordinated.

Tudravu stressed that the combination of infrastructure upgrades, digital connectivity and stakeholder collaboration will empower the police to operate more effectively and strengthen national security across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.