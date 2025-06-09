Police step up checks on underage drinking in nightlife venues

Supplied by Fiji Police Force

Police are urging minors to stay away from nightclubs and late-night venues this festive season, warning that alcohol-related disturbances are on the rise and that young people risk serious legal and life-long consequences.

Officers have been deployed across major towns and cities to monitor nightlife activity and prevent underage drinking, disorderly behaviour and other alcohol-related offences.

Acting Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga says Police are prepared to respond, but young people must also take responsibility for their safety and future.

“Minors, please stay home and do something beneficial for yourselves. Think about your career and your future. Once you come into conflict with the law, we will take the full extent of the law, and it can ruin your career and your life.”

He says alcohol remains one of the biggest contributors to crime and disorder during the festive season, particularly around nightlife venues.

“During this season alcohol is involved in most nightclub activity, we expect that — but we are ready with the manpower we have to cover nightclubs as well as our major cities and towns.”

Nightclub operators say they are also playing their part to prevent underage access and ensure responsible service.

Nightclub owner Albert Chand says venues are tightening checks and increasing security to keep minors out and maintain a safe environment.

“We need to be very particular and responsible about who we serve alcohol to. We have security officers in place to ensure that is taken care of, including our overnight manager who oversees operations.”

Police are encouraging parents and guardians to speak to their children about the risks of nightlife, alcohol and peer pressure — especially during a season meant for celebration, not regret.

