Police near completion of Malimali inquiry files

File Photo

The Fiji Police Force is continuing investigations into files related to the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner, Barbara Malimali.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that not all files have been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal opinion, adding that only a few remain under active investigation.

“There’s only two left with us under investigation. Our CID team are still looking into it. We hope that soon all the files will be with DPP and they will give us an advice and legal opinion with regards to the way forward.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says the advice from the ODPP will determine the next course of action.

The Commission of Inquiry report, compiled by Justice David Ashton-Lewis, was referred to both the Police and FICAC after the completion of the hearing.

Meanwhile, former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali appeared in court today, challenging her removal from office. She argues that the Prime Minister did not have the constitutional authority to advise the President to terminate her appointment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.