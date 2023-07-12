Police investigation on Carpenters Fiji continues

Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua says that a police investigation is still ongoing in regards to the alleged practice of retaining passports of Carpenter’s workers.

The investigations follow the alleged claims made by Carpenters Fiji Limited Managing Director Daniel Whippy in a video a month ago.

Whippy had jokingly stated that they have immigrant workers from countries like Bangladesh and the Philippines whose passports are always kept by the company.

“That one also is with the police; I do not have any feedback yet from it. All I know is that the Carpenters have come out denying that they do that, according to Daniel Whippy. We are going by what is out there in terms of what he was alleged to have said, so it’s with the police, and they are continuing with the investigation.”



Minister for Immigration Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua says that though Carpenters Fiji has cleared the air on the comments made earlier, police and immigration departments will go in-depth on the issue.

The Minister has also emphasized that such actions are in clear contravention of the labour laws of Fiji, which prohibit the withholding of passports by employers.

Tikoduadua has also stressed that the government is committed to enforcing these laws and ensuring the protection of all workers, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.