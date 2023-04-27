Police dogs credited for success

The Senior Superintendent of Police Director International Relations, Ulaiasi Ravula, states that the police are aware of the existence of synthetic drugs on the streets, but have deemed the threat to be minimal.

SSP Ravula has credited the police detector unit for playing a pivotal role in identifying the illegal importation of hard drugs like Crystal Methamphetamine at the borders.

According to police, the detector dogs have been instrumental in detecting an extensive amount of illicit drugs worth millions of dollars at the border.

Article continues after advertisement

“But we are glad that with our external partners that are here, we are working with them as well trying to stop all these at the borders. Yes, we are aware of what’s happening. When they come into our radar, the one we arrest at the border, on the roads and the searches that are done, the various stuffs that are found in their possessions, we are aware of that.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow says the NZ Police Dog Unit has been actively engaged in training K9 dogs and handlers for the Fiji Police Force, assisting in both security and biosecurity areas.

Darlow also highlighted that the two police forces have worked together for the past 62 years and have continuously improved their cooperation methods.