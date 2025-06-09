Police, Council clarify $100 parking fines issued to Labasa fish vendors

The Fiji Police Force and the Labasa Town Council have clarified that the area where fish vendors have been fined for parking is owned by the Fiji Sugar Corporation and was never officially designated as a vendor parking space.

The clarification follows an earlier FBC News report where the fish vendors voiced frustration over the $100 fines issued to them, saying the sudden enforcement has placed additional financial strain on them and affected customer access to the Labasa Fish Market.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu says enforcement carried out in the area is lawful and in line with traffic regulations.

“That place is allocated to FSC and at no time was it allocated to vendors. The manager for FSC has already clarified the issue. There were signs placed by FSC, which were removed by the vendors. That space belongs to FSC.”

He adds that officers issued the fines under the Land Transport Act and the Land Transport (Traffic) Regulations 2000.

“Any vehicle parked within 18 metres of a railway crossing commits an offence. The vehicles parked at the fish market are parked near the railway crossing.”

Sergeant Bautolu also claims the area has become a hotspot for illegal private vehicle operations acting as taxis, further prompting enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Labasa Town Council has acknowledged that while the area belongs to FSC and was previously closed off, there was a verbal agreement allowing fish vendors to temporarily use the space for drop-off and pick-up purposes only.

The Council says the arrangement was made to assist vendors, but the situation has since changed as the area was increasingly used for illegal pari operations, raising safety and traffic concerns.

Jitendra Kumar, one of the vendors affected by the issue, says they were not informed of any change to the parking arrangements and were under the impression the area was approved for market use.

Another vendor, Rashma Ram, says vendors continue to pay council fees and should be provided with a clear and designated parking area.

