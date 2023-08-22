Police concerned about drugs among school children

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is deeply troubled by the presence of drugs among young children within school environments.

According to Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro, they are consistently receiving reports of such incidents directly from schools, and parents have also been contacted in these matters.

The Substance Abuse Advisory Council has also disclosed that more than 32 cases related to drug involvement have already been documented this year.

Naisoro adds that this year, more than seven students have been discovered in possession of drugs like marijuana and have undergone individual police questioning.

“Yes, the Fiji police are concerned because of the fact that young children are being found with drugs, said the teacher. We’re getting cases from schools. They’re being referred directly to us, where we have had to call in the parents’ as well and provide counseling as well as conduct the necessary investigations that have to be conducted.”

Naisoro further mentions that they are bolstering their presence in schools and communities through awareness campaigns and informal talanoa sessions.

“We have programs that are going out; community policing officers are going out talking about the issue at all their awareness campaigns. Not only that, we have the Crime Stopper Scholastic Program. It’s all about talking about these issues because we understand that this is a trend and it is concerning.”

Selina Kuruleca, the Permanent Secretary for Education, is also emphasizing the importance of parental involvement.

Furthermore, the Ministry is actively engaged in developing a bill focused on addressing volatile substance abuse.

The completion of this bill is anticipated by the year’s end, aiming to provide greater avenues for intervention in such matters.