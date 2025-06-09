Passenger caught with prohibited substances, faces legal action

[Source: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service intercepted illicit substances onboard the cruise vessel Norwegian Sun.

In a statement, FRCS says they acted to credible intelligence and their customs officers conducted a targeted search of a passenger’s cabin, resulting in the discovery of prohibited substances.

The individual was subsequently referred to the Fiji Police Force for further investigation.

The matter was brought before the court, where the passenger was formally charged and penalized in accordance with the law.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says this outcome highlights the seriousness with which such offenses are treated under Fiji’s legal framework.

He says this interception reflects the vigilance and professionalism of the border enforcement teams.

Singh affirms that FRCS remains unwavering in its duty to protect Fiji’s borders and uphold the integrity of customs operations.

He stresses that possession and trafficking of illicit substances are criminal offenses that attract severe penalties.

Singh is urging travelers to comply with laws and respect the regulations in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

