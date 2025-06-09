Parliament passes Fisheries Amendment Bill

[file photo]

The Parliament has passed the Fisheries Amendment Bill that now gives authorized officers expanded powers to take immediate enforcement action against offenders involved in illegal fishing.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu states the new law empowers the Ministry to suspend or cancel fishing licenses immediately for specific breaches, rather than waiting for a court conviction.

Bainivalu says the Bill replaces an 80-year-old law, bringing Fiji’s fisheries management framework in line with modern standards and best practices.

She says the Bill is crucial for protecting the food security and livelihoods of more than 850 coastal communities that depend on the marine resources.

“The Bill’s purpose is to stop unsustainable harvesting practices and exploitation. For resource owners and local communities, this means protecting their source of food security and livelihoods.”

Bainivalu adds that stronger penalties are also listed in the Bill to ensure fair enforcement.

The Minister states that the Bill gives officers the authority to follow the evidence of illegal fishing wherever it leads, not just on water.

She adds this is one of the most significant amendments in the Bill where authorised officers enter and search land premises, such as market and processing factories, or even a house, if they have a good reason to believe that illegal fishing or fishing gear has been hidden there.

Opposition Leader Inia Seuiratu urged the government to consult more with traditional fishing rights and qoliqoli owners before future legislation is introduced.

“But it’s time that we relook at this, but we have to be careful as well because of cross-cutting issues and how it affects the different stakeholders and the benefits out of it, not only in terms of food and nutrition security, but most importantly, economic security as well”

In response Bainivalu says assured all the members that the Fisheries Act in its entirety is currently under review and now with the Solicitor General’s office pedning comments on the first draft before the Bill is taken out for consultation.

The Fisheries Amendment Bill 2025 signals a united commitment to protecting marine resources and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for future generations.

