Pacific unites for ocean protection

[Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/Facebook]

The Pacific is taking its ocean fight global with tradition at the helm.

Speaking at the launch of the Wansolwara Voyage in Suva, Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu said Pacific leaders must put traditional knowledge at the heart of climate action.

He called on governments to back Drua building, celestial navigation and other cultural systems as tools for survival.

Article continues after advertisement

The event brought together ocean warriors, voyagers and regional leaders to prepare key messages for the Pacific Islands Forum and COP31.

Bulitavu said Pacific peace now means ecological safety and cultural strength. He backed the call for a fossil fuel-free region and more support for renewable energy.

He also acknowledged master navigators for keeping tradition alive, saying their work inspires the next generation and reminds us the ocean unites us.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.