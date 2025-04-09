Pacific leaders urged to accelerate climate-smart investments

The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister is urging Pacific leaders and financial stakeholders to prioritize climate-resilient investments.

Professor Biman Prasad says the Pacific region faces unprecedented challenges due to climate change, with rising seas, intensified storms, coastal erosion, droughts, ocean acidification, and storm surges already impacting communities.

Speaking at the Pacific Islands Investment Forum, Professor Prasad stressed that the Pacific is the world’s most vulnerable region to climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

He is calling for urgent action to address these climate risks.

“We cannot wait for international solidarity and finance. That will make the task of adapting our economies even harder. We need to move. To not begin financing climate-resilient infrastructure, supporting low-carbon transitions, and embedding sustainability into our investment strategies will be the greatest own goal we will have scored.”

Professor Prasad says that, as the Pacific’s largest pool of investment finance, they must accelerate climate-smart investments across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.