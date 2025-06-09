Pacific leaders reimagine public service future

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The FONO Pacific Public Service Leaders Conference has opened in Suva, Fiji, bringing together senior officials from 18 Pacific countries, including New Zealand and Australia.

Hosted by the Fiji Public Service Commission with governance support from the Public Service Fale, the annual event focuses on the theme Winds of Change: Reimagining Public Service in the Blue Pacific Continent.

Public service commission chair, Luke Rokovada says, delegates will discuss integrity, ethical leadership, climate resilience, and digital transformation, with the goal of strengthening governance and service delivery across the region.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

“The 25th strategy for the blue pacific sets out a whole vision for a safe, inclusive and resilient pacific. Achieving this vision depends on public services that are adaptable and gender inclusive.”

Rokovada says, the conference is a platform to share experiences and build collaboration, ensuring public service remains resilient and responsive to Pacific communities.

He believe the outcomes will help chart a new direction for public service in the Blue Pacific, making it more inclusive, transparent, and future-focused.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.