PA executives meet to decide Tabuya’s future

A meeting of The People’s Alliance executives is underway to decide the future of Lynda Tabuya.

The former minister was removed from her position in the coalition government after a controversial video of her was widely circulated on social media.

The meeting this afternoon is believed to be determining whether the party retains her or not.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Assistant Minister at the OPM Sakiusa Tubuna, and Assistant Finance Minister Emmanuel Esrom arrived at the meeting venue in the last few minutes.

More to follow.