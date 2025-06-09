Over 12,700 seek mental health support

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More than 12,700 people sought help for mental health and social issues through Empower Pacific between 2023 and late 2025.

Counsellor Reshmi Singh says the organisation responded to 12,758 cases across its seven operational sites, with referrals coming from hospitals, communities, families and the organisation’s 24-hour helpline.

She adds major issues reported to counsellors include mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, relationship and family conflicts, child protection concerns, alcohol and drug abuse and gender-based violence.

Singh states that many more cases remain unreported, as stigma and fear continue to prevent people from seeking help.

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