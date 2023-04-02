Outlook Cafe to boost livelihood

The Outlook Cafe, a joint project by the Rotary Club of Savusavu and Urata Village in Cakaudrove, aims to boost the livelihood of about 60 families.

The food establishment is part of economic empowerment efforts to improve the standard of living of these families from the Yavusa and Urata.

This is through the utilization of their skills, abilities, and natural resources.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the opening ceremony

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the project recognizes the potential in this community.

“It sort of lies dormant at the moment, but there is a lot of potential… and when people see that potential and are willing to help, you have projects like this, the Urata Lookout Cafe… and then you will have the blue

Savusavu Town. So, a lot of people will benefit.”

Rabuka acknowledged the support from governments and stakeholders who believed in these villagers and their endeavor to improve their livelihoods.

Outlook Cafe Committee Chairman, Tomasi Vakere, says this is a relief for the villagers, as they have been provided an avenue for income at their doorstep.

Vakere says this will help them meet their day-to-day commitments and obligations.

The cafe is perched on the mountainside overlooking Urata Village and Savusavu Bay, a new stop-over for travelers along the Cross Island Road.

The Outlook Café was funded by the US Embassy in Suva with the support of rotary clubs in Fiji and around the world and communities in Savusavu.