Officer under investigation over hate remarks

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Purohit Brahman Maha Sabha Fiji has strongly condemned a social media video showing a local pastor and police officer making offensive remarks against followers of other religions.

In the video, the pastor discouraged Christians from participating in cultural and national festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Navratri, Holi, and Ram Navmi, referring to them as acts of worshipping demons.

The Maha Sabha says such comments are inflammatory and disrespectful to Fiji’s multicultural and multi-religious society, directly contradicting the national values of peace, unity, and mutual respect.

It adds that as a serving police officer, the individual’s statements are deeply concerning, as members of the Fiji Police Force are expected to uphold neutrality, integrity, and respect for all faiths.

The organisation has lodged a formal complaint with the relevant ministries and the Criminal Investigations Department, calling for immediate disciplinary and legal action under the Civil Service Code of Conduct.

It says hate-filled narratives have no place in Fiji and has urged citizens to remain calm and united in the face of such divisive rhetoric.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms that a formal complaint has been received regarding the video and that the matter is now under investigation.

He says the Criminal Investigations Department is leading the case, with Internal Affairs also conducting an internal probe into the officer’s conduct.

