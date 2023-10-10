North neglected for quite a long time says Vocea

The Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea

The Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea claims that the Northern Division has been neglected for quite a long time.

Speaking at the Fiji Day celebration at Subrail Park in Labasa today, Vocea says little to no development has been carried out in the division despite the Look North Policy put in place by the previous administration.

He says the People’s Coalition Government is committed to improve development in the division, to foster investment and boost the economy.

“There were some discussions on jokes around the corner in some of the communities … some of the meetings that we are having in Suva that this government is pro-North laced with top cabinet ministers we have ministers that are all from the North.”

Vocea says 60,000 people would benefit from the US$200 million Tourism Development Project in Vanua Levu, with plans to upgrade Labasa and Savusavu airports.

He says these projects are only the tip of the ice berg of the developments earmarked for Vanua Levu by the current administration.