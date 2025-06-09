No cure yet for kava dieback as research continues

The Koronivia Research Station in Nausori continues seeking solutions for kava dieback, though progress remains limited.

During Kava Bill consultations in the Central Division, farmers noted that significant crop losses are stifling interest in the industry.

Koronivia Research Officer Toloi Vasuidreketi acknowledged the concerns, stressing the need for continued research, better farm management, and stronger support for affected farmers.

“At the moment, there is no cure. We are testing the results of our current methods, but they are not yet effective, so further research is needed. For now, farmers are advised to follow the proposed farming practices to help reduce the spread.”

Vasuidreketi says consultations on the proposed Kava Bill will help make informed policies aimed at strengthening the industry while addressing challenges such as plant disease.

