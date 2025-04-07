No contractor yet for major water fix

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau

A contractor is yet to be identified for the $40 million Princess Road Water Infrastructure Project.

The project aims to address the long-standing issue of inconsistent water supply for hundreds of residents in Colo-I-Suva, Khalsa Road, Tacirua, and Tamavua.

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau stated in December last year that tender applications were still being evaluated.

Article continues after advertisement

The project includes the installation of a new gravity pipeline from the Sawani junction to the pump station at Buresasa.

In addition, a pump station will be constructed at Buresasa, along with a rising main pipeline from the station to the Colo-I-Suva Reservoir.

The project will also involve the construction of new tank reservoirs at Colo-I-Suva and a gravity main pipe from the Colo-I-Suva Reservoir to the Khalsa Road junction, with an off-take provision.

Tuisawau had also highlighted that the project would help shift approximately nine million liters of water per day from the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant to the Viria Water Treatment Plant.

In a recent interview, the Minister confirmed that a contractor has still not been finalized.

“The most immediate need is the one in Tamavua. We are finalizing the tender for that, and hopefully by the end of May, the contractor will be confirmed.”

The Minister says the project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

He also revealed plans for another project involving the construction of a new water treatment plant, which is expected to be operational within the next 12 to 15 months.

Tuisawau believes both of these projects should have been prioritized earlier as part of the Viria Water Project, ideally as its second phase and financed together.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.