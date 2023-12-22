NFA urges fire safety during festive season

This Christmas season, the National Fire Authority is urging citizens to prioritize fire safety, especially at home during festive celebrations.

With many families spending the Christmas break together, Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the NFA emphasizes the need to avoid fire incidents that could impact festive gatherings.

Sowane highlights that despite the comfort of being at home during the holiday season, the NFA continues to attend to fire accidents.

“It is rather alarming to see that despite the fact that people are in the comfort of their homes during this time, we are still receiving property fire calls.”

For the month of December alone, the NFA attended 13 structural fires, compared to 21 incidents in December last year.

Fijians are encouraged to be cautious and follow fire safety guidelines to ensure a joyful and accident-free festive season.