New writing approach helps children process emotions

Marist Missionary Sister Teresia Tinanisolo highlights the power of writing as a tool for children to express their daily challenges.

Drawing on her extensive experience teaching and working with young people, she encourages them to reflect on their struggles by writing, provid-ing a safe space to process their emotions.

Sister Tinanisolo believes this written expression can foster collective thinking to address these challenges.

Marist Missionary Sister Teresia Tinanisolo

She says by using this new technique they are also supporting children facing mental health issues.

“And I ask them to list all the issues that are facing them in the world today and it’s like two pages. So I group them, and we take two or three at one time. We discuss, and we try to address the root issues.”

Sister Tinanisolo says of the recurring issues identified by the children in their written reflections is the feeling of emotional disconnect from their par-ents.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong also expressed his support for such initia-tives, stressing the importance of understanding the struggles young peo-ple face.

He says by encouraging children to open up in this way, families can strengthen their bonds and help children navigate the complex issues they encounter.

