New strategy set to boost global reach

The National E-Commerce Strategy 2025-2029 aims to enhance the future of Fijian-made products by expanding their reach in the global market.

This five-year plan will empower businesses, create jobs, drive exports, and position Fiji as a regional hub for digital trade.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica states that as global e-commerce continues to grow, Fiji has a unique opportunity to capitalize on this trend.

“It is about ensuring that whether you are a farmer in the Highlands, a weaver in the outer islands, or a tech entrepreneur in Suva, you have the tools, the access, and the opportunity to succeed in the digital economy. The world is changing rapidly, and digital commerce is no longer the future—it is the present.”

Kamikamica also acknowledged the challenges businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers face beyond online transactions.

He emphasizes that the government will continue fostering partnerships between marketplaces, e-shops, delivery firms, web designers, and financial service providers to create an environment where e-commerce not only grows but becomes a key driver of economic transformation.

